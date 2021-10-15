Watch
NewsCrime

Actions

Bakersfield man pleads guilty to burglarizing 8 post offices

items.[0].image.alt
Santos Chaparro/ASSOCIATED PRESS
Wooden gavel and stand (ca. 1920s) used by the Associated Press Board of Directors at their meetings throughout the 20th century. (AP Photo/Corporate Archives/Santos Chaparro)
Gavel generic
Posted at 11:17 AM, Oct 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-15 14:17:01-04

FRESNO, Calif. (KERO) — A Bakersfield man plead guilty Friday to burglarizing eight post offices, according to the United States Attorney's Office, Eastern District of California.

According to court documents, Steven Martin, 39, Martin burglarized eight different post offices in Kern, Kings, and Tulare counties in December 2018. He stole cash registers, packages containing clothes, and other mail, and caused thousands of dollars in damages, according to the district attorney's office.

Martin is scheduled to be sentenced Jan. 14, 2022. Martin faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Take an In-Depth Look at the Stories Affecting Kern County

Take an In-Depth Look at the Stories Affecting Kern County