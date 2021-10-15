Bakersfield man pleads guilty to burglarizing 8 post offices

FRESNO, Calif. (KERO) — A Bakersfield man plead guilty Friday to burglarizing eight post offices, according to the United States Attorney's Office, Eastern District of California.

According to court documents, Steven Martin, 39, Martin burglarized eight different post offices in Kern, Kings, and Tulare counties in December 2018. He stole cash registers, packages containing clothes, and other mail, and caused thousands of dollars in damages, according to the district attorney's office.

Martin is scheduled to be sentenced Jan. 14, 2022. Martin faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine.