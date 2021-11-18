Bakersfield man pleads guilty to distributing fentanyl

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A Bakersfield man pled guilty to distributing fentanyl on Thursday, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Eastern District of California.

Uriel Ivan Portillo, 35, distributed 5,000 counterfeit oxycodone pills containing fentanyl in exchange for $40,000 on Nov. 19th, 2019, during a law enforcement operation in Bakersfield, according to court documents.

Portillo is scheduled for sentencing on Feb. 18th, 2022, and faces a maximum statutory penalty of 20 years in prison and a $1 million fine.

The case is the product of an investigation by the Drug Enforcement Administration; the Southern Tri-County High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Task Force; the Kern County Sheriff’s Department; and the Bakersfield Police Department.