Bakersfield Police arrest man in connection to killings of two women

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department arrested a 34-year-old man in connection to killings of two women.

One woman was found dead in the 300 block of Daniels Lane on Oct. 12th and another woman was found dead in the 500 block of South Union Avenue, according to BPD.

Adrian Angel Chavez, 34, of Bakersfield, was arrested at about 10:45 p.m. Wednesday in connection to two separate killings. He was arrested at an encampment in the area of Planz Park, 1600 Planz Road, without incident, said BPD.

Anyone with information regarding this case should call BPD at 661-327-7111.