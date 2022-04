BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department sent a release of a suspicious death on Nordic Drive. They responded to the call on Tuesday, April 12, around 1:40 p.m.

They were called to check on a man’s welfare but upon arrival they found the man dead inside the apartment.

The death is being investigated as a homicide and the name of the man will be released later.

This is an ongoing investigation.