Bakersfield Police: Madera man arrested in 10-vehicle crash on Union Avenue

Car crash on union November 16, 2021
Posted at 9:07 AM, Nov 18, 2021
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department said a Madera man was arrested Wednesday as the suspected hit-and-run driver in Tuesday's 10-vehicle crash on Union Avenue.

Bakersfield Police Department Major Collision Investigation Team officers went to Madera and arrested Jose Catarino-Reyes, 19, of Madera, who is suspected of being the driver who caused a 10-vehicle crash Tuesday, said BPD.

Catarino-Reyes was arrested on suspicion of Felony hit-and-run and driving without a driver’s license, according to police.

Antonio Catarino-Reyes, 25, of Madera was also arrested and is being charged on suspicion of assisting in the driver’s escape from the scene of the collision. Catarino-Reyes was booked into the Kern County Jail on suspicion of being an accessory to a felony hit-and-run and also was driving without a driver’s license, said BPD.

One woman is in critical condition from Tuesday's crash.

BPD's initial investigation revealed that vehicles were slowing or stopped at a red light when a Chevrolet Silverado traveling north failed to slow for traffic and struck a vehicle, said police. The collision caused a chain reaction with the vehicles moving forward and striking more vehicles.

The driver of the Silverado fled prior to police arriving, said BPD.

