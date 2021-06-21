Watch
Bakersfield Police make arrest in an attempted murder case

20-year-old Ivan Ortiz-Ramirez was arrested.
Posted at 1:04 PM, Jun 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-21 16:04:35-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department has arrested a 20-year-old Bakersfield man in connection to a shooting back in May.

Back on Friday, May 14th, BPD officers responded to a call about a shooting in the 2600 block of Chester Avenue. When they arrived they found a 17-year-old suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Shortly after, a warrant for attempted murder and child endangerment was issued for 20-year-old Ivan Ortiz-Ramirez.

On Friday, Ortiz-Ramirez was taken into custody without incident in the 1200 block of Sidney Drive.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to contact the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.

