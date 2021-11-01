Bakersfield Police: Man arrested after methamphetamine, firearms found during apartment search

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A man was arrested after officers found methamphetamine and firearms while searching his apartment, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.

BPD said officers responded to ShotSpotter activation at about 3 a.m. Friday in an alley in the 3900 block of K Street. Officers found evidence of a shooting but no victims, said BPD.

Based on the evidence found, officers obtained a search warrant for an apartment in the area, according to BPD. Methamphetamine and firearms were found during the search, said BPD.

Andrew Mendoza, 42, of Bakersfield, was arrested on suspicion of charges associated with the drugs, for being a felon in possession of firearms, possession of a controlled substance while armed, two unrelated felony arrest warrants, shooting at an inhabited dwelling, and associated weapon violations.