Bakersfield Police: Man arrested in sexual assault, torture

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department said they arrested a 36-year-old man, who was an early release AB 109 non-violent offender, on Wednesday in a sexual assault and torture case.

BPD said the arrest was made at 6:49 p.m. in the 3300 block of California Avenue. Police said the sexual assault occurred Tuesday in Bakersfield.

Jason Rodriguez, 36, of Bakersfield, was an early release AB 109 non-violent offender for a prior conviction of resisting an officer with violence and for being a gang member and felon in possession of a firearm.

Rodriguez was arrested on suspicion of rape, torture, mayhem, felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance while armed, kidnapping with intent to commit rape, assault with a deadly weapon, possession of methamphetamine, possession of heroin and several outstanding felony arrest warrants from other offenses.

Anyone with information regarding this case should call BPD at 661-327-7111.