Bakersfield Police: Married couple found dead with gunshot wounds in Southeast Bakersfield

Posted at 8:29 AM, Nov 09, 2021
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Officers found a married couple suffering from fatal gunshot wounds Monday night in Southeast Bakersfield residence, according to Bakersfield Police Department.

Officers responded to reports of an unknown situation at about 9:15 p.m. in the 1600 block of Lotus Lane, according to BPD.

Police say officers found a married couple suffering from fatal gunshot wounds in the residence. The identities of the man and woman haven't been released.

BPD says there are no outstanding suspects and no arrests have been made but the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this case should call Detective Eric Celedon at 661-326-3964, or the BPD at 661-327-7111.

