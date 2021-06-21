Bakersfield Police search for suspect in shooting that wounded 14-year-old

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police are investing a shooting that took place late Sunday night in Greystone Park.

According to the BPD, police responded to the report of a shooting around 11 p.m. Shortly after they received a report of a 14-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound. The boy was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to contact the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.