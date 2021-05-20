Watch
Bakersfield Police searching for hit-and-run vehicle

Hit-and-run caused moderate to major injuries
BPD
Suspect car: light blue, Nissan Versa 4-door hatchback
light blue, Nissan Versa
Posted at 6:14 PM, May 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-19 21:14:38-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Bakersfield Police are looking for a car that was allegedly involved in a hit-and-run collision on May 18th. The collision took place in the intersection of East California Avenue and South King Street.

Officers found an adult man in the roadway with moderate to major injuries. The investigation showed that the subject was traveling eastbound on East California Avenue on a motorized scooter when a vehicle made a left turn in front of him.

The car that hit the scooter left the scene. The vehicle is described as a light blue, 2009-2012 Nissan Versa, four-door hatchback with black rims and damage to the rear passenger door and bottom of driver door.

suspect vehicle.png
Hit-and-run suspect vehicle

The driver is described as a Hispanic man with a short fade and black or brown hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call BPD Traffic Detail at 661-326-3967.

