Bakersfield Police searching for woman wanted in assault with a deadly weapon

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department is requesting the community’s help in identifying a suspect wanted for assault with a deadly weapon, burglary, and vandalism.

According to the BPD, the incident happened on Monday in the 1600 block of S. Chester Avenue. No additional information as to what occurred was provided.

The suspect is a Hispanic woman between 30 and 40-years-old with a heavy build. He had maroon and purple hair and was wearing prescription glasses. She was last seen wearing a teal tank top, and blue jean shorts.

She was driving a black or dark gray 2003 Nissan Murano with a partial license plate of 7J.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call or email Detective Hernandez at (661) 326-3592 or the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.