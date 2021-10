BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department seeks help identifying a burglary suspect's vehicle.

The vehicle is related to a burglary investigation in the parking lot at 1433 Allen Road.

BPD say the suspect's vehicle is described as a late 1990s/early 2000, black, possible Chevrolet truck, single all white cab, long bed, black door handles, and black rims.