Bakersfield woman arrested in connection to 2019 fatal hit and run accident

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department has made an arrest in a fatal hit and run accident that happened almost two years ago.

According to the BPD, 24-year-old Edith Mata of Bakersfield was arrested for striking and killing a man who was riding his bicycle in the 1000 block of Kentucky Street back on September 7, 2019.

At the time of the original accident, the BPD said officers responded to the scene at about 9:20 p.m., where they found a man's body in the street. BPD said one vehicle struck the man and then fled the scene. Later, a second vehicle hit the man, and that driver stopped and called the police. The second driver cooperated with the investigation.

Breaking News and Alerts BPD investigating deadly hit and run in East Bakersfield Austin Westfall, 23ABC

Police later released a description of the suspect's vehicle as a newer model Kia Rio (2011 to 2017), silver in color, missing a passenger-side mirror and a windshield wiper blade.

Mata was eventually identified as the driver through a tip on the Kern Secret Witness line. She faces a charge of hit and run causing death.