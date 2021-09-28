BPD: 16-year-old arrested in central Bakersfield shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Bakersfield Police arrested a 16-year-old suspected of shooting a man Monday in central Bakersfield.

Officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation at about 11:54 a.m. Monday in the 1500 block of 3rd Street, according to BPD.

A man was found with a non-life threatening gunshot wound, according to police. According to police, an investigation determined the victim was driving and the 16-year-old fired into his vehicle unprovoked.

The 16-year-old was later arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and gang participation.

Anyone with information regarding this case should call BPD at 661-327-7111.