BPD: 16-year-old arrested in central Bakersfield shooting

Posted at 3:48 PM, Sep 28, 2021
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Bakersfield Police arrested a 16-year-old suspected of shooting a man Monday in central Bakersfield.

Officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation at about 11:54 a.m. Monday in the 1500 block of 3rd Street, according to BPD.

A man was found with a non-life threatening gunshot wound, according to police. According to police, an investigation determined the victim was driving and the 16-year-old fired into his vehicle unprovoked.

The 16-year-old was later arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and gang participation.

Anyone with information regarding this case should call BPD at 661-327-7111.

