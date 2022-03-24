Watch
BPD: Arrest man wanted in 2020 slaying

23ABC News
Posted at 12:01 PM, Mar 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-24 15:01:44-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department said officers arrested a man Wednesday who had a warrant out in connection to a July 8th, 2020, slaying.

James Glass, 46, of Bakersfield was arrested in the 800 block of 28th Street. BPD said Glass was wanted in connection to the July 8th, 2020, slaying of a woman in the 1300 block of Chester Place.

BPD said officers received a call to check on a woman at about 6:32 a.m. July 8th, 2020, and found her with injuries from an assault. She was declared dead at the scene, said BPD.

