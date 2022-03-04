BPD: Arrested mail theft suspects with remote controlled license plate flipper

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department said it arrested mail theft suspects Thursday night whose vehicle had a remote controlled license plate flipper with multiple license plates attached to it.

BPD said officers spotted a vehicle believed to be involved in a theft shortly after 11:30 p.m. in the 1000 block of Marco Polo Avenue.

BPD said officers with the help of a Kern County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Helicopter were able to find the vehicle abandoned in the 2700 block of Calloway Drive. Police said they found a hardwired police radio scanner, brake light killswitch, and remote controlled license plate flipper with multiple license plates attached in the abandoned vehicle.

Erik Jones, 31, and Frederico Garcia, 44, were arrested on suspicion of commission of mail theft, conspiracy, possession of stolen property and possession of burglary tools. Garcia is an AB 109 Post Release Community Supervision offender, said BPD.

BPD said it will contact the Owners of the stolen mail.