BPD: Bakersfield man arrested in series of 8 armed robberies

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department said they arrested a 22-year-old man Wednesday in a series of eight armed robberies.

Jaleyn Prevost, of Bakersfield, was arrested on suspicion of eight counts of armed robbery. Prevost allegedly brandished a handgun at a clerk and demanded money during the incidents, according to BPD.

The incidents which Prevost is a robbery suspect include: Nov. 27th at a Chevron Gas Station, 5609 Stine Road; Dec. 7th at a Little Cesars Restaurant, 3400 Panama Lane; Dec. 10th at a Pizza Hut, 4708 Planz Road; Dec. 11th at an AMPM, 6450 White Lane; Dec. 17th at a Circle K, 5634 Stine Road; Dec. 19th at a Little Cesars Restaurant, 5602 California Avenue; Dec. 24th at a Dollar General, 2728 S. Chester Ave.; and Dec. 26th at an AMPM, 2698 Mount Vernon Avenue.

Anyone with information regarding these investigations should call BPD at 661-327-7111.