BPD, CHP conducts illegal street racing operation in Bakersfield Saturday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Local police departments participated in a joint illegal street racing operation over the weekend ending in multiple arrests and citations.

Illegal street racing has been an ongoing issue in Kern County, officers say it has ended in severe injury and sometimes death.

On Saturday, the Bakersfield Police Department and California Highway Patrol joined together to conduct this operation in the Bakersfield area. They issued 65 citations, 7 arrests for DUI, 2 arrests for reckless driving, and 1 arrest for an outstanding warrant. They also impounded 18 cars during the operation.

Anyone with information on street racing is asked to call BPD at 661-327-7111