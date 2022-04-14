BPD: Extradited man suspected in several sex offenses involving girls

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department said a man extradited from Las Vegas on outstanding warrant is also a suspect in several sex offenses involving girls including child pornography.

Wayne Ratliff Jr., 22, was extradited back to Kern County Wednesday after being arrested on March 31st for an outstanding arrest warrant on suspicion of possession of an assault rifle and gang participation.

BPD said Ratliff Jr. was identified as a suspect in several sex offenses involving girls that BPD was investigating. He was also charged on suspicion of numerous counts of unlawful sexual intercourse with minors, production of child pornography, distribution of child pornography, and other sex related offenses.

BPD said five victims of sex offenses and child pornography were identified and believe there are more girl victims believed to be between the ages 14-17 at the time of the offenses.

Those victims have yet to be identified or come forward, said BPD.

Anyone with information regarding those offenses should call Detective Ott at 661-326-3871 or BPD at 661-327-7111.