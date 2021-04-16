BPD investigating threats made against Actis Junior High School

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating threats made on social media of a possible shooting at Actis Junior High School.

According to BPD, around 8:34 a.m. Friday, officers received reports of threats made against the junior high. Out of an abundance of caution, the Panama-Buena Vista Union School District placed the school on lockdown.

This is an ongoing investigation and no arrests have been made

BPD said it is working closely with the staff of the Panama-Buena Vista Union School District to ensure the safety of students and staff.