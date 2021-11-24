BPD: Man arrested in sexual assault, burglary of elderly woman in South Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A man was arrested in the sexual assault and burglary of an elderly woman Wednesday morning in South Bakersfield, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.

BPD responded to a report of a man armed with a knife in a residence at about 4:35 a.m. in the 1900 block of Hughes Lane, police said. Police said they received an update that an elderly woman was trapped with the intruder.

Officers entered the residence and found the suspect barricaded in a bedroom with an elderly woman (older than 80), police said. BPD said officers arrested the man by force after he was noncompliant with their commands.

Sergio Gonzalez, 30, of Bakersfield was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault of an elderly victim, elder abuse, burglary and other associated charges.

Anyone with information regarding these offenses should call BPD at 661-327-7111.