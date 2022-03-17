BPD: Man arrested in shooting outside Firehouse Restaurant

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department said a 40-year-old man was arrested Tuesday in a shooting outside Firehouse Restaurant in Northwest Bakersfield.

The incident happened shortly after 9 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot of the restaurant in the 2900 block Calloway Drive.

BPD said they didn't find any signs that anyone was hit by gunfire and the people involved left the area.

BPD said Charles Jackson, 40, of Bakersfield, a prior “non-violent AB109 offender,” was arrested on suspicion of three counts of attempted murder, gang participation, and felon in possession of a firearm. BPD said an investigation found Jackson fired a handgun into a group of people after an argument in the parking lot of the restaurant.

Anyone with information regarding this case should call BPD at 661-327-7111.