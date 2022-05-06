BPD: Man in stolen vehicle rammed K-9 vehicles during chase

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department said a man in a reportedly stolen vehicle led officers on a chase through Oildale on Thursday night and rammed into two K-9 vehicles.

BPD said no officers reported injuries and the man and a passenger were arrested.

BPD said the incident started shortly after 11:30 p.m. when an officer tried to pull over a vehicle that was reported stolen at Airport Drive and Buck Owens Boulevard. The driver of the vehicle didn't stop and led police on a chase through Oildale during which the driver rammed two K-9 vehicles, said BPD.

BPD said the chase ended in the 4000 block of Chester Avenue and the driver and passenger were arrested. BPD said both people were taken to a local hospital for minor injuries.

James Provo, 37, of Bakersfield, and his passenger, who's name hasn't been released, were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy, felony evading, assault with a deadly weapon on a police officer, and other charges associated with the chase.