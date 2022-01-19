BPD: Parents arrested after 1-year-old experiences Fentanyl overdose

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department says a 1-year-old boy's parents were arrested Jan. 15th after the boy experienced a Fentanyl overdose due to exposure to narcotics paraphernalia. The boy was taken to a hospital where he's in stable condition, said BPD.

BPD said they received reports of a child not breathing at about 1:58 p.m. in the 8200 block of Kroll Way. Police said the caller described the child as being blue in color and not breathing.

Officers performed CPR on the child successfully reviving him and continued treatment until medical personnel arrived, said police. The child was taken to a local hospital and is currently in stable condition, said police. The child is in the custody of Child Protective Services and this is an ongoing investigation.

Police said an investigation revealed that the the child was experiencing a Fentanyl overdose due to exposure to narcotics paraphernalia. Both parents were arrested on suspicion of felony charges after officers discovered Fentanyl and narcotics paraphernalia in the residence, including in the child’s crib, said BPD.