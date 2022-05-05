Watch
BPD releases composite sketch of suspect wanted in 2016 murder

Bakersfield Police Department
Posted at 1:16 PM, May 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-05 16:16:46-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department released a composite sketch of a suspect wanted in a 2016 murder. BPD is seeking the public's help in identifying suspect.

BPD said the suspect is described as a 18-to-19-year-old man with black hair that's braided with red tips. He was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and dark colored pants.

Police said the man is a suspect in the Jan. 22nd, 2016, deadly shooting of Leon Jones in front of Tommy’s Liquors located at 2501 S. Chester Ave.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect’s identity is urged to call BPD at 661-327-7111, Detective Billdt at 661-326-3561, or anonymously via the Kern Secret Witness Line at 661-322-4040.

