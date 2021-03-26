BPD searching for Old Navy shoplifting suspect

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a shoplifting suspect.

According to the BPD, the suspect entered the Old Navy store in the 9200 block of Rosedale Highway on March 6th, stole merchandise, and fled the store.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male standing 5’8" tall and weighing 180 pounds. He has short faded hair and was last seen wearing a black shirt, black pants, and black shoes.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call Detective I. Jones at (661) 326-3558 or the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.