BPD seeks help identifying 3 Old Navy theft suspects

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department seeks help identifying three suspects in a Feb. 6th theft at Old Navy on Rosedale Highway.

The incident happened at Old Navy in the 9700 block of Rosedale Highway when the suspects allegedly stole clothing.

The first suspect is described as a white women in her 30s with blonde hair and a tattoo on her lower back. She was wearing a pink top and black pants.

The second suspect is described as a white man in his 30s with a goatee and wearing a black baseball cap, black long sleeve shirt, and blue jeans.

The third suspect is described as a white man in his 30s wearing a black/gray vans baseball cap, a black t-shirt, and blue jeans.

Anyone with information should call Detective Antonio Orozco at 661-852-7007 or BPD at 661-327-7111.