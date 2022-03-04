Watch
BPD seeks help identifying catalytic converter theft suspects

Bakersfield Police Department
The Bakersfield Police Department seeks help identifying two suspects involved in ongoing catalytic converter thefts in Bakersfield.
Posted at 12:43 PM, Mar 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-04 15:43:55-05

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department seeks help identifying two suspects involved in ongoing catalytic converter thefts in Bakersfield.

The first suspect is described as a Hispanic man, about 40-years-old, medium build with short hair and a mustache. he was seen wearing a gray t-shirt, blue jeans, and red Vans shoes.

The second suspect is described as a Hispanic woman, about 30-years-old, large build with red/brown hair in a bun. She was seen wearing a gray t-shirt, blue jeans, and red “Adidas” shoes and carrying a red sweatshirt to hide her face.

Their car is a 2010s model dark gray two-door Nissan Altima with black wheels and a spoiler.

Anyone with information regarding this case should call Detective Otterness at 661-852-7006, or BPD at 661-327-7111.

