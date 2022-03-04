BPD seeks help identifying catalytic converter theft suspects

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department seeks help identifying two suspects involved in ongoing catalytic converter thefts in Bakersfield.

The first suspect is described as a Hispanic man, about 40-years-old, medium build with short hair and a mustache. he was seen wearing a gray t-shirt, blue jeans, and red Vans shoes.

The second suspect is described as a Hispanic woman, about 30-years-old, large build with red/brown hair in a bun. She was seen wearing a gray t-shirt, blue jeans, and red “Adidas” shoes and carrying a red sweatshirt to hide her face.

Their car is a 2010s model dark gray two-door Nissan Altima with black wheels and a spoiler.

Anyone with information regarding this case should call Detective Otterness at 661-852-7006, or BPD at 661-327-7111.