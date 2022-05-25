Watch
NewsCrime

Actions

BPD seeks help identifying suspects in security guard assault

BPD: Security guard hit with skateboard
BPD seeks help identifying suspects in security guard assault
Bakersfield Police Department
The Bakersfield Police Department seeks the community's help identify suspects in an April 23rd assault of Downtown Bakersfield parking structure security guard.
BPD seeks help identifying suspects in security guard assault
Posted at 2:44 PM, May 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-25 17:46:05-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department seeks the community's help identify suspects in an April 23rd assault of a Downtown Bakersfield parking structure security guard.

BPD said the security guard was hit on the head with a skateboard after telling the suspects to leave on April 23rd in the parking structure at 1600 18th Street. The security guard suffered minor injuries, said BPD.

Anyone with information regarding this case should call BPD at 661-326-3593 or 661-327-7111.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Celebrating Older Americans

Submit a Photo and They Could Be Featured On-Air!