BPD seeks help identifying suspects in security guard assault

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department seeks the community's help identify suspects in an April 23rd assault of a Downtown Bakersfield parking structure security guard.

BPD said the security guard was hit on the head with a skateboard after telling the suspects to leave on April 23rd in the parking structure at 1600 18th Street. The security guard suffered minor injuries, said BPD.

Anyone with information regarding this case should call BPD at 661-326-3593 or 661-327-7111.