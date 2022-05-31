BPD seeks help IDing suspect in downtown robbery

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department seeks the community’s help identifying and finding a suspect who allegedly robbed a person on May 17th in Downtown Bakersfield.

BPD said the incident happened in the 2100 block of Chester Avenue.

The suspect is described as a 6-foot-tall man with a heavy build last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black pants.

BPD said the suspect was last seen leaving in a white 2000s model Buick Verano.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation, or the identity of the suspect should call Detective Petris at 661-326-3554 or BPD at 661-327-7111.