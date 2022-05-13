CHP: Man arrested in chase hit unoccupied BPD vehicle

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The California Highway Patrol said a man suspected of being under the influence of drugs was arrested Friday morning after leading officers on a chase in a reportedly stolen work truck and hitting an unoccupied Bakersfield Police Department patrol vehicle.

CHP said officers received calls shortly before 9 a.m. about a suspected DUI driver on Meadow Lake Drive at Hageman Road driving a white flatbed work truck.

CHP said officers saw the truck in the area of Kratzmeyer Road at Santa Fe Way and a short chase started. During the chase, the suspect's truck hit a parked unoccupied Bakersfield Police Department patrol vehicle, said CHP. The BPD vehicle wasn't involved in the chase, said CHP.

The suspect drove off the road on Jewetta Avenue, north of Rosedale Highway, toward the railroad tracks before the truck became disabled, said CHP.

The suspect ran from the vehicle and was arrested on Lone Oak Drive at Mockingbird Court, said CHP.

Oscar Herrera, 31, of Bakersfield, was arrested on suspicion of operating a stolen vehicle, evading law enforcement, resisting arrest, hit and run, and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs.