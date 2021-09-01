Delano police arrest man for allegedly throwing Molotov cocktails into DHS building

DELANO, Calif. (KERO) — Delano police arrest man for allegedly throwing Molotov cocktails into a building at about 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Alejandro Mendoza Rodriguez, 30, was arrested after a California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation officer saw him throwing canisters containing flammable liquids (Molotov cocktails) into the Department of Human Services (DHS) building which caused a fire, according to police.

Although DHS was open with several employees inside the building during the incident, no major injuries were reported, according to police.

Rodriguez was charged on suspicion of several felonies, including suspicion of possession of a destructive device, and booked into the Kern County jail.

The Kern County Fire Department Arson Unit is assisting in this investigation.