Delano police investigating a shooting that left one man dead, another wounded

DELANO, Calif. (KERO) — One man is dead and another was wounded following a shooting in Delano early Wednesday morning.

According to the Delano Police Department, officers were sent to the Adventist Health emergency department at around 12:30 a.m. when two men showed up suffering from gunshot wounds. One of the men, who was suffering from wounds to his "lower extremities" left before officers arrived.

A second man, identified as 19-year-old Elisha Gonzalez of Delano, was pronounced dead.

The scene of the shooting was determined to be in the 2200 block of Oxford Street. There is no suspect information is available at this time.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about this case to contact the Delano Police Department or call the TIP Line at (661) 721-3369.