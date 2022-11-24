Delano Police recover two unregistered handguns following traffic pursuit

DELANO, Calif. (KERO) — The Delano Police Department is reporting that they have recovered two handguns and made an arrest following a traffic chase.

On Tuesday, November 22 at approximately 8:45 pm, DPD officers saw a car in violation of the vehicle code in the area of County Line and Browning Roads in Delano. When officers tried to pull the driver over, they did not stop and police pursued.

According to the Delano Police, as they were chasing the driver, two handguns were thrown out of the car's windows. Officers were able to recover the guns.

According to the Delano Police, the chase ended in the 2100 block of Maganda Way and they were able to identify the driver as Omar Ramos Valdez, 27, of Delano. The two handguns recovered by police were both loaded. One had the serial number scratched out and the other was an unregistered Polymer80 (a homemade plastic Glock considered a "ghost gun").

DPD took Valdez into custody where a records check showed he had a previous felony conviction on his record. This means Valdez is not legally allowed to own or possess a firearm or ammunition. His record also showed that he was on Post Release Community Supervision (probation).

Valdez was booked into the Kern County Sheriff's Office Central Receiving Facility in Bakersfield, charged with evading police and multiple firearms-related offenses.