Detectives arrest school tutor for sending pornography to child

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — According to Fresno County Sheriff’s Office, an arrest has been made of Aaron Scott Jones of Tulare for allegedly spreading child sexual abuse material to a minor.

The Central Valley Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force detectives were the ones to arrest Jones and booked him into Fresno County Jail on a felony charge.

His bail was set at $5,000 and he has since then posted bail and been released from jail.

The mother of the child who was receiving tutoring from Jones reported him to the police because she found sexually explicit material in her child’s phone.

The detectives contacted Jones for an interview and found enough evidence to arrest him.

Due to the patterns of behavior in this case, it is possible that there are other victims out there who have not reported Jones’ illegal activity.

If you have additional information about Aaron Jones, please contact Sgt. Ericka Rascon at (559) 600-8144 or Valley Crime Stoppers at (559) 498-7867.