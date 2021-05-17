Durst trial resumes without defendant; jurors questioned

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — The murder trial of multimillionaire Robert Durst has resumed in Los Angeles County after a 14-month recess without the defendant present and with arguments about whether the case should continue at all.

Judge Mark Windham said Monday that Durst refused to leave his jail cell, though his lawyer disputed that account.

Windham denied a defense request to continue the case because Durst has bladder cancer and other health problems that require hospitalization. The judge planned to question jurors to find out if they can continue to serve four to five more months.

Durst has pleaded not guilty in the killing of his best friend in 2000.