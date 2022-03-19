Watch
NewsCrime

Actions

Firing-squad executions get the greenlight in South Carolina

Executions South Carolina
Sean Rayford/AP
FILE - In this April 16, 2018, photo, a guard tower stands above the Lee Correctional Institution, a maximum security prison in Bishopville, S.C. South Carolina has given the greenlight to firing-squad executions. The method was codified into state law last year after a decade-long pause in carrying out the death sentence over the state's inability to procure lethal injection drugs. State prison officials said Friday, March 18, 2022, that renovations have been completed on the death chamber in Columbia to allow for a firing squad. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford, File)
Executions South Carolina
Posted at 10:17 PM, Mar 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-19 01:20:27-04

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina has given the green light to firing-squad executions.

The method was codified into state law last year after a decade-long pause in carrying out the death sentence over the state's inability to procure lethal injection drugs.

State prison officials said Friday that renovations have been completed on the death chamber in Columbia to allow for a firing squad.

Legislation that took effect last May made the electric chair the state’s primary means of execution while giving inmates the option of death by firing squad or lethal injection, if those methods are available.

South Carolina’s last execution took place in 2011.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
23ABC Senior Food Drive

Find Out How You Can Help!