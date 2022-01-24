Fresno County Sheriff’s Office seeks help identifying suspects in assault, robbery

FRESNO, Calif. (KERO) — Detectives with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office seek help identifying two men and a woman suspected in a Jan. 13th assault and robbery in the Sanger area.

Authorities said the incident occurred at about 5:30 a.m. at the Circle C Market at 16246 E. Kings Canyon Road in Centerville, near Sanger. The incident was caught on video surveillance cameras.

The Sheriff’s Office said a man and woman, who was holding a handgun, entered the store and forced an employee behind the counter. The man ordered the clerk to get down and then struck her on the head knocking her to the ground, said the Sheriff’s Office.

As the man stole money from the register, a third suspect walked in to act as a lookout, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The suspects are described as:

Suspect No. 1: A Hispanic man, 30-40 years old, 5-foot-10-inches tall, weighing about 290 pounds with black hair. He wore a black face mask with blue labeling with the word "cookies," red gloves and white Nike Air Force 1 shoes.

Suspect No. 2: A Hispanic woman, 30-40 years old, 5-foo-7-inches tall, weighing about 200 pounds with dark hair. She wore a bright yellowish, green gaiter-style face mask and had a black semi-automatic handgun.

Suspect No. 3: A Hispanic man, 35-45 years old, about 6-feet tall, weighing about 180 pounds with dark hair.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Detective Brandon Lehr at 559-600-8174 or Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867 or online at www.valleycrimestoppers.org. You will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.

WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT: THE SURVEILLANCE VIDEO CAN BE FOUND BELOW.