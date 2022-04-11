Fresno man sentenced in child pornography case

FRESNO, Calif. (KERO) — A Fresno man was sentenced to more than 11 years in prison for receiving and distributing child pornography.

The sentence also includes a term of 20 years of supervised release with restricted access to minors, computers, and the internet. He will also be required to register as a sex offender.

According to court documents, law enforcement discovered Steven Dale Jones, 43, of Fresno, was sharing child pornography files on a BitTorrent file-sharing network in December 2016. He admitted using file-sharing programs to get child pornography for several years, according to court documents.

Jones pleaded guilty and admitted that between January 2012 and April 2017, he used a BitTorrent program and the TOR network to search for and download thousands of images of child pornography, according to court documents.

A hearing is scheduled for June 27th to address restitution to victims.