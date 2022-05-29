Watch
Fresno Sheriff's County Office investigating stabbing death of woman in Huron

Posted at 12:36 PM, May 29, 2022
HURON, Calif. (KERO) — The Fresno Sheriff's County Office is investigating the stabbing death of a woman in Huron.

According to the FSO, Huron police were called to a home in the 16000 block of W. Palmer Ave. Saturday morning around 7:30 a.m. When police arrived, they found a woman suffering from a fatal stab wound.

The case was turned over to the Fresno County Sheriff's Office.

A man, who was known to the woman, was hospitalized with unidentified injuries. Detectives are treating the murder as being related to domestic violence.

The victim and the man have not been identified at this time.

If you wish to share additional information to aid in this investigation, please contact Detective Richard Antunez at (559) 600-8221. You may also contact Crime Stoppers at (559) 498-7867, www.valleycrimestoppers.org You will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.

