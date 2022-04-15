Watch
Glendale police kill armed man after stolen car chase

Posted at 10:37 AM, Apr 15, 2022
GLENDALE, Calif. (AP) — Glendale police have shot and killed a man they say he fled in a stolen SUV and then got out of the vehicle with a gun.

Police say they tried to pull over the reportedly stolen vehicle shortly before 5 p.m. Thursday in Glendale but it took off, hitting several cars before crashing into a parked car in the neighboring Atwater Village neighborhood of Los Angeles.

Police say the driver got out of the car with a gun and officers shot him.

He died at the scene.

A woman who also fled the SUV was taken into custody.

