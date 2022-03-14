KCSO: 13 arrested in illegal marijuana grow

GARLOCK, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office said 13 people were arrested Friday in an illegal marijuana grow operation in Garlock.

KCSO, HIDTA Task Force and the California Department of Fish and Wildlife were granted a search warrant and found 41,053 marijuana plants, about 2,000 pounds of processed marijuana, and 5 firearms in the desert area of of Redrock Randsburg and Aciero Randsburg Ranch roads, said KCSO.

The following people were arrest on suspicion of cultivation of marijuana, violations of California Water Codes and various Fish and Game codes: Idarlis Marady Duong, 47; Shaoxing Chen, 45; Jing Zhenwu, 34; Jinhong Tian, 52; Qunqun Zhao, 45; Haw Chi Wang, 49; Phirom Keomeas, 52; Seth Pin, 41; Sony Nov, 49; Ger Lee, 28; Sothan Mao, 62; CaiHong Li, 50; and Chenwei Lu, 52.

Anyone with information should call KCSO at 661-861-3110 or the Secret Witness line at 661-322-4040.