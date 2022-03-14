Watch
NewsCrime

Actions

KCSO: 13 arrested in illegal marijuana grow

KCSO: 13 arrested in illegal marijuana grow
Kern County Sheriff's Office
The Kern County Sheriff's Office said 13 people were arrested Friday in an illegal marijuana grow operation in Garlock. KCSO, HIDTA Task Force and the California Department of Fish and Wildlife were granted a search warrant and found 41,053 marijuana plants, about 2,000 pounds of processed marijuana, and 5 firearms in the desert area of of Redrock Randsburg and Aciero Randsburg Ranch roads, said KCSO.
KCSO: 13 arrested in illegal marijuana grow
Posted at 1:39 PM, Mar 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-14 16:39:43-04

GARLOCK, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office said 13 people were arrested Friday in an illegal marijuana grow operation in Garlock.

KCSO, HIDTA Task Force and the California Department of Fish and Wildlife were granted a search warrant and found 41,053 marijuana plants, about 2,000 pounds of processed marijuana, and 5 firearms in the desert area of of Redrock Randsburg and Aciero Randsburg Ranch roads, said KCSO.

The following people were arrest on suspicion of cultivation of marijuana, violations of California Water Codes and various Fish and Game codes: Idarlis Marady Duong, 47; Shaoxing Chen, 45; Jing Zhenwu, 34; Jinhong Tian, 52; Qunqun Zhao, 45; Haw Chi Wang, 49; Phirom Keomeas, 52; Seth Pin, 41; Sony Nov, 49; Ger Lee, 28; Sothan Mao, 62; CaiHong Li, 50; and Chenwei Lu, 52.

Anyone with information should call KCSO at 661-861-3110 or the Secret Witness line at 661-322-4040.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
23ABC Senior Food Drive

Find Out How You Can Help!