KCSO continues operation targeting child predators, six arrested including Lakeside School District board member

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office continues its ongoing investigation targeting child predators.
During the most recent operational period, detectives arrested 6 suspects, ranging from 23 to 44 years old. One of those individuals includes former Lakeside School District Board member Travis Fugitt.
Recently the district's superintendent announced that Fugitt resigned from the board after being arrested for alleged misconduct with a minor. Fugitt is also a farmer in Bakersfield.
Among those arrested are:
- Matthew Malcolm Ozanich Jr. (23) Bakersfield
- Aldo Alcaraz (27) Long Beach
- Diyesh Bhakta (44) Bakersfield
- Jesus Estevan Navarrete (33) Bakersfield
- Travis Sloan Fugitt (36) Bakersfield
- Luis Martin Nunez-Perez (33) Bakersfield
They face a variety of charges including contacting a minor with the intent to perform lewd acts, sending harmful material to a minor, and meeting with a minor with the intent to perform lewd acts.