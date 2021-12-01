Watch
Kern County Sheriff's Office investigating a shooting in east Bakersfield

23ABC News
Police Tape (FILE)
Posted at 5:00 PM, Nov 30, 2021
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Authorities are investigating a shooting near Foothill High School that happened around 2:45 p.m. Tuesday as students in the area were preparing to leave for the day.

According to the sheriff's office deputies were dispatched to the area of Breckenridge Road and Palomino Drive for the report of a shooting. When deputies arrived, they located a young man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Map of Foothill High School

The victim was transported to a local hospital. His condition is unknown.

Through their investigation, deputies located a person of interest and have taken that subject into custody.

Anyone with information may contact the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at (661) 861-3110.

