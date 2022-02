BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office says detectives are investigating a slaying in East Bakersfield.

The incident is in the 2100 block of Lake Street. No suspect information is available, said KCSO.

This is an on-going investigation.

Anyone with information should call KCSO at ‪661-861-3110 or the Secret Witness line at ‪661-322-4040.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.