Watch
NewsCrime

Actions

KCSO: Man killed in Wasco shooting

items.[0].image.alt
23ABC News
File image of flashing police lights.
Police Lights (FILE)
Posted at 6:27 AM, Feb 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-21 09:27:29-05

WASCO, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office said a man was killed in a shooting Sunday night in a Wasco neighborhood.

KCSO received multiple calls for shots heard in the 500 block of D Street in Wasco just after 9:30 p.m.

Deputies found a man with numerous gunshot wounds from what appears to have been a rifle, according to KCSO. The man was declared dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives took over the investigation.

Anyone with information should call KCSO at 661-861-3110 or the Secret Witness line at 661-322-4040.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Taylor Tomlinson

Taylor Tomlinson at the Fox Theater: Win Tickets!