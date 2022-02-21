KCSO: Man killed in Wasco shooting

WASCO, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office said a man was killed in a shooting Sunday night in a Wasco neighborhood.

KCSO received multiple calls for shots heard in the 500 block of D Street in Wasco just after 9:30 p.m.

Deputies found a man with numerous gunshot wounds from what appears to have been a rifle, according to KCSO. The man was declared dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives took over the investigation.

Anyone with information should call KCSO at 661-861-3110 or the Secret Witness line at 661-322-4040.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.