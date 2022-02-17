KCSO recovers two dogs stolen at gunpoint

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said deputies recovered two dogs stolen at gunpoint in January in Buttonwillow.

The dogs were found Wednesday in a home in the 300 block of Chris Court in Shafter. Both dogs were in good condition and turned over to the SPCA until the dogs can be returned to the owner who lives out of town, according to KCSO. The suspect(s) were not found during the search said KCSO.

KCSO said incident happened when a man was walking his dogs and robbed at gunpoint on Jan. 22nd in the area of Tracy Avenue and I-5 in Buttonwillow. The suspect(s) stole both dogs and fled, according to KCSO.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with further information should call KCSO at 661-861-3110 or the Secret Witness line at 661-322-4040.