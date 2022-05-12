KCSO: Taft man arrested after meth, firearms found during search

TAFT, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office said a Taft man was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of an outstanding felony warrant and additional charges after deputies found firearms and methamphetamine during a search.

KCSO said deputies went to a home in the 27000 block of Tank Farm Road in Taft to serve a warrant to a man considered a suspect in an ongoing criminal investigation.

Joe Barraza was arrested on suspicion of an outstanding felony warrant for charges of assault with a deadly weapon, criminal threats, illegal discharge of a firearm, and domestic violence.

KCSO said deputies found two loaded firearms on Barraza at the time of his arrest. Deputies found several assault rifles, handguns, numerous gun parts, ammunition, and methamphetamine while conducting a search of the home, said KCSO.

Barraza was also arrested on suspicion of multiple weapons violations, which include possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, carrying a loaded firearm, possession of ammunition by a prohibited person, carrying a concealed firearm in a vehicle, possession of a short barreled rifle, possession of a controlled substance, and other weapons charges.

Anyone with additional information should call KCSO at 661-861-3110 or the Secret Witness Line 661-322-4040.