Watch
NewsCrime

Actions

KCSO: Woman arrested after fentanyl, meth found during search

KCSO: Woman was traveling with her 3 children
KCSO: Woman arrested after fentanyl, meth found during search
Kern County Sheriff's Office
The Kern County Sheriff's Office said a woman was arrested Friday after deputies found about 30,000 counterfeit "M-30" pills laced with fentanyl and about 33 pounds of methamphetamine during search after a traffic stop. KCSO said the woman was traveling with her three children.
KCSO: Woman arrested after fentanyl, meth found during search
Posted at 12:30 PM, Apr 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-19 15:30:15-04

LOST HILLS, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office said a woman was arrested Friday after deputies found about 30,000 counterfeit "M-30" pills laced with fentanyl and about 33 pounds of methamphetamine during search after a traffic stop. KCSO said the woman was traveling with her three children.

KCSO said the woman's SUV was stopped after a traffic violation on northbound I-5 near Hwy. 46.

A K-9 deputy alerted deputies to the presence of drugs, said KCSO. During a search of the SUV's rear compartment, deputies found about 30,000 counterfeit "M-30" pills laced with fentanyl and about 33 pounds of methamphetamine.

Maria Razon-Gonzalez, 37, of Gustine, was arrested on suspicion of numerous narcotics, including possession and transportation of a controlled substance for the purpose of sales, and child endangerment related charges. Razon-Gonzalez's children were placed into protective custody of the Child Protective Services.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Enter to Win Tickets to See Pitbull and Sean Paul

Enter to Win Tickets to See Pitbull and Sean Paul