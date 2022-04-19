KCSO: Woman arrested after fentanyl, meth found during search

LOST HILLS, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office said a woman was arrested Friday after deputies found about 30,000 counterfeit "M-30" pills laced with fentanyl and about 33 pounds of methamphetamine during search after a traffic stop. KCSO said the woman was traveling with her three children.

KCSO said the woman's SUV was stopped after a traffic violation on northbound I-5 near Hwy. 46.

A K-9 deputy alerted deputies to the presence of drugs, said KCSO. During a search of the SUV's rear compartment, deputies found about 30,000 counterfeit "M-30" pills laced with fentanyl and about 33 pounds of methamphetamine.

Maria Razon-Gonzalez, 37, of Gustine, was arrested on suspicion of numerous narcotics, including possession and transportation of a controlled substance for the purpose of sales, and child endangerment related charges. Razon-Gonzalez's children were placed into protective custody of the Child Protective Services.